Even though Thomas Brown plans to take a shot at the Chicago Bears head coaching job for 2025, Ben Johnson still lurks as a candidate. On the field, the Bears pulled off a trick-play punt-return touchdown versus the Packers.

Here’s a look at the play thanks to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

The play gave the Bears a 70 first-quarter lead against Green Bay. Chicago entered with a record of 4-12, carrying a 10-game losing streak. The Packers carried a mark of 11-5 while the chased the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Bears DB Josh Blackwell delivered a big play

This is Blackwell’s third season in the NFL. He has appeared in 43 games but only made two starts. As a punt returner this season, Blackwell entered the game with six returns for only 52 yards. He also authored a kick return for 22 yards. Blackwell came to the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Duke University.

Finding playing time in the secondary hasn’t been as easy lately because the Bears seem to be improving. They performed well in the Dec. 26 game against the Seahawks. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington said it shows what can be done, according to chicagobears.com.

“It was a great snapshot of what we can be when our front four, when they're generating pressure and they're forcing the quarterback off schedule, off his timing,” Washington said. “We've got to do that.”

Included in the defensive-backfield mix is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who received his second Pro-Bowl honor this season. Johnson said he appreciated the award, according to chicagobears.com.

“Making this Pro Bowl is special, just [with] all the adversity that's happened this year,” Johnson said. “Battling week-in and week-out has taken a lot of fight physically but also mentally. Getting to the Pro Bowl back-to-back years is truly a blessing. I just thank God for all that he's done for me this year.”