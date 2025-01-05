Since firing Matt Eberflus after their Week 13 loss, the Chicago Bears turned to Thomas Brown as their interim head coach. As they look to fill the full-time vacancy, the organization is open to making Brown their permanent hire.

Once the Bears' disastrous season is fully in the past, they plan to interview Brown for the full-time position, Jordan Schultz reported. The interview will likely take place within the week after Chicago's Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Since taking over as acting head coach, Brown has gone 0-4, with each loss seemingly worse than the last. The losses have added to the team's current 10-game losing streak, which it brings into Week 18. Regardless, the front office seems to believe in his approach and does not blame him for stepping into the mess that Eberflus left behind.

Brown began the season as the Bears' passing game coordinator, signing with the team in the offseason. He was promoted to offensive coordinator midseason after Eberflus fired Shane Waldron but only held that position for a handful of weeks before receiving a second promotion to interim head coach.

Before joining the Bears, Brown worked as the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers in 2023. From 2020 to 2022, he was with the Los Angeles Rams as a part of Sean McVay's offensive coaching staff.

Bears' head coaching candidates other than Thomas Brown

Brown will likely be the first candidate to interview for the job but several other names have been associated with the vacant position. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continues to be the popular name, while Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has recently been linked to the job.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's name has also been mentioned, while former head coach Mike Vrabel continues to near a return to the NFL. Other potential candidates include Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Bears have also shown interest in Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury due to his connection with Caleb Williams. The two worked together at USC in 2023, where Kingsbury was Lincoln Riley's senior offensive analyst.

Whoever the organization hires as its next head coach will become the 18th head coach in franchise history. Since the Bears fired Lovie Smith in 2012, no coach has lasted more than four seasons with the team.