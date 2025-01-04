The Chicago Bears might be at the lowest point in their franchise's history. That spans a long length of time. Mired in a 10-game losing streak, there's a good chance that their skid extends to 11 when they play at the Green Bay Packers Week 18. Thursday's 6-3 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks was just the latest debacle in a season filled with them. The team's 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 16 was similarly discouraging.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles missed out on picking Ohio State's C.J Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn't select LSU's Jayden Daniels or Oregon's Bo Nix, nor North Carolina's Drake Maye either. The team's selection of USC's Caleb Williams, arguably the first big-name star of college football's new NIL era, was always questioned to some extent. Williams had proven himself to be the best quarterback in this year's class in the eyes of most analysts and decision makers, but Daniels closed the gap quickly.

Williams' very rocky first season is one of the many reasons why Poles elected to fire former head coach Matt Eberflus. It seemed as if Eberflus had lost the locker room, and many players, including Williams, were reportedly starting to turn on the former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. Now that he's gone, the focus needs to turn to who can best salvage Williams and build this team up on the field? The best way to win is to have a long-term quarterback in place, and the Bears hopefully still have that in the former number one pick.

Poles and team president Kevin Warren have undoubtedly kept their eyes on how Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has done with their rivals. Johnson has helped to revitalize the career of another number one overall pick, Jared Goff. He didn't take a head coaching job last offseason because he's thought to be waiting for the right one. Could Chicago be that right fit? If so, then there's a good possibility that the offensive mastermind would have his next rehab project in Williams.

Could Ben Johnson get Caleb Williams, Bears on track?

There's a reason why Williams was the number one overall pick in this past April's NFL Draft. He has a skillset that could easily make him one of the best signal callers in the NFL. His physical traits combined with a high football IQ make him an offensive coach's dream. Those skills could flourish under the tutelage of Johnson. The growth of Goff under Johnson has been an excellent story, and he's turned his career around in the Motor City. Goff's Pro Bowl nod this season is evident of his progress.

If Johnson can do that with someone like Goff, who simply does not possess the physical skillset that Williams does, then he could do wonders with the latest top overall selection. Furthermore, luring him away from Detroit, a division rival, would be even sweeter. The biggest issue might be Poles. If the team struggles, or doesn't perform up to expectations, then the general manager might get fired. If he's the one who hires Johnson, would the prospective head coach have a short leash?

There's a reason why the current Lions offensive coordinator has been selective in his desire to be a head coach. The Washington Commanders were reportedly interested in his services last offseason, and they hired a new GM in Adam Peters in addition to taking the likely Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, right after Williams. All three of those situations had their advantages, but the Bears' job should be better than all of them.

With the amount of talent that Poles has brought in, especially on offense, Johnson would likely be the best choice the team could make. But are the Bears the right fit for him? If Poles and Warren don't at least try, then Williams might never reach the heights that he is certainly able to get to.