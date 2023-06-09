Listen, do you want to know a secret? It's probably not a great sign when you need three directors to finish one movie, but alas, the upcoming Beatles manager movie, Midas Man, has finally reached post-production after a very turbulent production.

Deadline reports that Joe Stephenson “quietly” took over the reins of the film sometime this year and finished the filming aspect of the production. The film is now in post-production and he took over for Sara Sugarman after “creative differences” and “scheduling issues.”

But even Sugarman wasn't the first director in place for this Beatles film. Jonas åkerlund was originally set to direct the film but left during the shoot due to disagreements with the producers.

This particular Beatles film revolves around Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), the famous manager of the Fab Four. Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, and Bill Milner also star in the film. Rosie Day will play Cilla Black and Jey Leno will play legendary talk show host Ed Sullivan.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All four of the Beatles will also be in the film. Jonah Lees plays John Lennon, Blake Richardson plays Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge plays George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace plays Ringo Starr.

While an official release date for the Beatles film is unknown at the time, it's now in the can thanks to Stephensen taking over and post-production is underway. Not many films about the Beatles have been made — Yesterday is the most recent mainstream example — but here's hoping that Midas Man is at least better than Nowhere Boy.