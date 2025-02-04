At the 2025 Grammys, the Beatles won Best Rock Performance for their “last” single, “Now and Then,” and drummer Ringo Starr reacted to the honor.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement. “Wow, another Grammy,” Starr said. “Well done[,] everybody. I send you peace and love. That's right[,] the bat goes on. Thanks, peace and love[,] Ringo.”

More than likely, this will be the Beatles' final Grammy win since “Now and Then” is their “last song. It was also up for Record of the Year, losing to Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us,” his Drake diss track.

Still, it is impressive that the Beatles won another Grammy. They had stiff competition in the Best Rock Performance category. St. Vincent, Pearl Jam, Idles, Green Day, and The Black Keys were also up for the award.

Sean Lennon, the son of John Lennon, accepted the award on behalf of the Beatles. “It's really incredible if you think about it. The Beatles have done so much incredible work, and they are still in the culture, and people still listen to the music,” he said during his acceptance speech. “As far as I'm concerned, [they're] the greatest band of all time.”

The Beatles' Grammys history

The latest Grammy win marked the Beatles' eighth win at the ceremony. They have been nominated for 25 total awards as a group, dating back to the seventh Grammys ceremony in 1965.

Their first nominations were for Best Rock & Roll Recording (“A Hard Day's Night”), Record of the Year (“I Want to Hold Your Hand”), Best New Artist of 1964, and Best Performance by a Vocal Group (“A Hard Day's Night”).

A few years later, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band took home Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Album. It would be decades before their next win, those being for their Anthology album. It won Best Music Video, Long Form, and “Free as a Bird” won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Music Video, Short Form.

What is “Now and Then”?

“Now and Then” is the final Beatles song. It stemmed from a demo recorded by John Lennon from the late '70s. Previously, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr tried to finish the found demos for the Beatles Anthology album.

However, only two songs came from the original sessions. “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” were released on the Anthology compilation. “Now and Then” was put on the back burner for years.

Thanks to new technology, McCartney and Starr were able to finish the song. McCartney and Starr recorded overdubs and also utilized guitar tracks from previous sessions by Harrison. They used AI to help extract Lennon's vocals from the demos, creating a cleaner sound.

McCartney produced the single with Giles Martin. Giles is the son of George Martin, who previously produced most of the Beatles' early work.

The song was released as a double A-side single on November 2, 2023. “Now and Then” was paired with the Beatles' first single, “Love Me Do,” as the B-side.