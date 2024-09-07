After over 30 years away, Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) is back on the big screen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but what does its ending mean for the franchise? Does it lead to another sequel?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's ending

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice about?

Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel picks up over three decades after the original. Charles Deetz has died, and Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara), Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), and Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) are left picking up the pieces.

In case you are wondering, he died on a bird-watching expedition. The movie shows his death via a trippy stop-motion sequence. His plane crashes, but he survives. While floating in the ocean, a shark comes up and eats him.

Back in Winter River, Astrid is an outsider teenager picked on for her mother's fame. Lydia sold out and now hosts Ghost House, a talk show akin to Ellen. She is struggling with her famous life and also has a manipulative boyfriend, Rory (Justin Theroux).

Meet cute turns bad

During Charles' funeral, Rory proposes to Lydia. Despite Astrid's disapproval, Lydia says yes, and the two are set to get married on Halloween night at the witching hour.

This causes Astrid to flee the scene, riding her bike into the town. After crashing through a fence, she meets a young boy, Jeremy (Arthur Conti).

It all seems innocent at first. Jeremy takes an interest in Astrid, and the two begin hanging out. One weird thing about him is his parents. His mom is stress baking in the kitchen, not giving a care in the world to anything outside of it. His father is glued to the TV.

On Halloween night, Lydia drops Astrid off at his house. She has her suspicions, but she lets her go. As the two kiss, they levitate. This is when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's big reveal occurs — Jeremy is dead, hence why Astrid and Lydia can see him.

He tells Astrid that he slipped out of his tree house, resulting in his death. This is true, but Lydia learns the full truth from a real estate agent who knows the history of the house. They reveal Jeremy killed his parents and slipped out of his tree house when the police arrived.

Also, Delia is preparing for the wedding in the real world. She bought two de-fanged snakes, or so she thought. While performing some kind of ceremony at Charles' grave, they bite her neck, and she dies, sending her to the Afterlife.

Going back to the Afterlife

Jeremy convinces Astrid to help him regain his life. He takes her to the Afterlife and has her execute a spell, hence why he had the Handbook for the Recently Deceased book in his room.

Upon entering the Afterlife, Astrid realizes she was played. Jeremy had her do a spell that meant she was swapping souls with him, leaving her six feet under.

Luckily, Astrid's father, who is dead, sees her. Once Lydia gets down to the Afterlife, he helps the two of them escape, saving them from the sandworms.

To get down to the Afterlife, Lydia has to make a deal with Betelgeuse, agreeing to marry him after all these years. At the same time, his ex-wife, Delores (Monica Bellucci), is still chasing after him. As is ghost detective Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe).

A Beetlejuice wedding ceremony

After saving Astrid, Lydia and her daughter end up at her wedding with Rory. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's ending culminates with a wild dance number and a showdown between Betelgeuse and Delores. He also freezes Wolf and his team upon their arrival.

Betelgeuse also gives Rory truth serum, revealing his intentions with Lydia. He confesses to marrying her for all of her money, not love.

As for Delores, she is taken care of, leaving Betelgeuse to marry Lydia. Astrid pulls out another spell, which discards him. Wolf and his crew unfreeze, taking Delia back to the Afterlife, where she reunites with Charles at the Soul Train.

Lydia calls it a career with Ghost House, deciding to end the show's production. Astrid Meanwhile, Betelgeuse is sent back to the Afterlife.

A weird dream sequence

The movie concludes with a bonkers dream sequence. Astrid and her mom travel to see Dracula's castle where she meets a young boy (played by Filipe Cates). They quickly get hitched and Astrid gives birth to a baby. But the baby looks just like Betelgeuse. It crawls around the ceiling before landing in Astrid's lap.

Luckily, Lydia wakes up and realizes it was a dream. However, Betelgeuse reveals himself to be next to her in bed. She once again wakes up, this time alone in her bed. However, it does appear that the other side of her was laid in.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters.