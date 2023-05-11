Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Bellator 296 Mousasi vs. Edwards continues on as we are finally up to our main event fight in the middleweight division between Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards. Mousasi is coming off losing his title to Johnny Eblen meanwhile Edwards is coming off the biggest win of his career against Lyota Machida two fights ago. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Mousasi-Edwards prediction and pick.

Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) will be looking for win number 50 when he steps into the Bellator cage this Friday night. He looked every bit of his age when he lost his middleweight championship against Johnny Eblen. Mousasi will look to get back on track and get that big number 50 as he takes on Fabian Edwards at Bellator 296.

Fabian Edwards (11-2) will be looking to follow the path of his older brother Leon Edwards to obtain gold around his waist. He takes on his toughest competitor to date in former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi this Friday night at Bellator 296.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 296 Odds: Gegard Mousasi-Fabian Edwards Odds

Gegard Mousasi: -270

Fabian Edwards: +210

Over 4.5 rounds -128

Under 4.5 rounds: +104

How to Watch Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

TV: Showtime

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Gegard Mousasi Will Win

Gegard Mousasi is a longtime veteran of this sport that has fought the who’s who over the last 10+ years. That boatload of experience with elite level skills puts him ahead of Fabian Edwards a bit everywhere. The only drawback is that he is now 37 years old and it looks to be taking a bit of a toll on him. He has a massive advantage in the grappling so if he is able to utilize that in this fight it should be a walk in the park.

Why Fabian Edwards Will Win

Fabian Edwards is soaring high coming off back-to-back wins and now being ranked no. 2 in the Bellator middleweight rankings. He now gets to face no.1 in the division and arguably one of the best middleweights ever in Gegard Mousasi.

Much like his brother, he utilizes his height and length very when at distance on the feet. He uses heavy leg kicks and a snapping jab to keep his opponents at bay. If Mousasi elects to have a kickboxing match with Edwards he could end up being out-struck for the majority of this.

Final Gegard Mousasi-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick

Gegard Mousasi may have seen better days but even this version of him should have Fabian Edwards about covered everywhere. We know that Edwards possesses some difficulties on the feet but not enough that Mousasi can’t get inside and take him down. Ultimately, Mousasi feels it out on the feet for a bit and then eventually takes Edwards down and finishes him inside two rounds.

Final Gegard Mousasi-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick: Gegard Mousasi (-270)