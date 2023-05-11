Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs. Edwards kicks off the main card with a bout in the lightweight division between Thibault Gouti and Kane Mousah. Gouti and Mousah are both high-level strikers which means we should be in for a treat when they get the main card started for us. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Gouti-Mousah prediction and pick.

Thibault Gouti (16-6) has looked good post-UFC up until his last fight at Bellator 287. He is still 4-1 in his last 5 fights since leaving the promotion and will be looking for his second win in the Bellator cage this Friday against Kane Mousah.

Kane Mousah (14-4) got the biggest win of his career in his last fight against Georgi Karakhanyan. He will look to make it two in a row against another tough competitor this Friday against Thibault Gouti.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 296 Odds: Thibault Gouti-Kane Mousah Odds

Thibault Gouti: -126

Kane Mousah: +104

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +176

How to Watch Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

TV: Showtime

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Thibault Gouti Will Win

Thibault Gouti is a veteran in this sport that has been fighting elite competition in the best promotion with the UFC. His UFC career wasn’t short-lived but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t possess the skills to make a run in the Bellator’s lightweight division. If Gouti is able to keep this fighting at his kicking range he should have no problem just out-striking Mousah over the course of this fight.

Why Kane Mousah Will Win

Kane Mousah looked like a much-improved fighter when he beat Georgi Karakhanyan in his last fight. He was able to defend the takedowns from the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and punished him when he was able to get within range.

If Mousah can get within boxing range to land his strikes, he definitely will be landing the heavier shots out of the two. He has also shown that he has the grit to bite down on his mouthpiece and go after it which should help in this matchup.

Final Thibault Gouti-Kane Mousah Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an incredibly close fight to call. Both fighters elect to fight on the feet and they are also great strikers to boot. So it is going to come down to sheer volume and damage. I would have to side with Gouti just being a bit faster on the feet and should land the heavier shots en route to a close decision victory.

Final Thibault Gouti-Kane Mousah Prediction & Pick: Thibault Gouti (-126); Over 2.5 rounds (-220)