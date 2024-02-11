Michael Cera reveals Barbie's hilarious fight scene pitting Allan against multiple Kens almost featured a cameo by Ben Affleck.

2023's Barbie movie had no shortage of cameos and special appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa, John Cena, Will Ferrell, and Helen Mirren to add to the film's already star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. However, Michael Cera says that list of cameos almost included Ben Affleck in what would have been a humorous, if brief, appearance in the film.

Cera revealed the cameo that almost-was during a Q&A event where the actor spoke about his experience on the film playing Ken's friend Allan, according to AV Club. He said the fight scene that saw Allan take on multiple Construction Kens was originally planned as Affleck's scene, though Cera didn't elaborate on who Affleck was supposed to play.

“I wasn’t even supposed to fight in the movie,” Cera said. “Am I allowed to say what it was supposed to be? It was supposed to be Ben Affleck. Right? Am I allowed to say that?”

Ben Affleck was supposed to cameo in ‘BARBIE’ as part of the Allan fight scene. (Source: https://t.co/PqU9bjOMfH) pic.twitter.com/zWk6wnliAV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2024

Cera said Affleck was seemingly game to do it, but had to pull out at “the 11th hour” due to another movie Affleck was already working on. Due to how late Affleck had to pull out, Cera was slotted into the fight scene.

“I had just gotten over COVID and they had me training, and I almost died,” Cera told the Q&A. “Just doing the warm up! I had to lay down in my trailer and they sent the nurse to see me, and I was sent home. So then we had a second rehearsal, and I learned it. That’s the story basically.”

The fight scene would end up becoming a common highlight for many of Barbie's viewers due to the humor and how it seemingly comes out of nowhere. Greta Gerwig appeared to feel the same, with many behind the scenes clips showing the director cracking up at many of Cera's scenes during filming.

Barbie is available to stream on Max.