One of the most asked questions to NFL veterans is how they will spend retirement when they finally hang up the cleats. For former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, that question has been answered with a quick return to the gridiron, as he signed on to coach youth football in Pennsylvania.

The legendary QB retired from the league in the winter of 2022, and spent the last year relaxing. He is now getting back into the game by coaching the Quaker Valley Fighting Quakers, a youth league for 9-10 year olds, according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. Roethlisberger does have two sons, but it is unclear whether he will be coaching them on the team or not. He previously said he is not pushing them to follow in his footsteps, but will support them if they want to play and pursue the game.

The future hall-of-famer has also been producing a podcast called “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” where he has interviewed his former coaches and teammates. He also took the time to recently blast his former GM, Kevin Colbert, on his show for mis-managing a center he drafted to help Roethlisberger in his final year.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

He also made headlines on his show this year for saying that he wasn't initially rooting for Kenny Pickett to succeed with the Steelers. He apologized for his previous sentiment, but didn't want his run to be forgotten when the new rookie took over.

Roethlisberger ranks fifth all-time in wins for quarterbacks with 178 total over his 18-year career. He is eligible to enter the Hall of Fame in 2027, and will likely join his former teammates Jerome Bettis and Troy Polamalu when the time comes.