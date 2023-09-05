Ben Roethlisberger was a force to be reckoned with during his playing days in the NFL. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowl quarterback, a NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and led the NFL in passing yards twice.

Given Roethlisberger's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ben Roethlisberger's $2.9 million house in Clinton, Pa.

In 2023, Roethlisberger has been enjoying his life as a retired NFL player after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But at the same time, the two-time Super Bowl champion also decided to let go of one of his properties in Clinton. Roethlisberger listed the property with an asking price of $2.9 million.

Here are some photos of Ben Roethlisberger's $2.9 million house in Clinton.

Originally completed in 2000, Roethlisberger's former home sits on 148 acres of land. The house includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a large living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious family room, a game room, a huge wine cellar, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

Apart from a nicely designed interior, the property's backyard also has a lot to offer. In fact, one can argue that the main features of the property is its massive outdoor space. The backyard features a grill, a wood shop, a chicken coop, a shooting range, three ponds with one stocked with fish, and much more. There's also plenty of green spaces filled with various plant life.

With a home like this, it seemed like the perfect place for Roethlisberger to unwind from the physical and mental demands of the grueling NFL season during his playing days.

Roethlisberger was a solid NFL star for the Steelers during his peak. As a result, it isn't surprising that the six-time Pro Bowl player carved out a lucrative football career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Roethlisberger has a net worth of around $100 million.

With a successful football career, there's no question that he can afford to live in a home like this one. Although he is now retired, Roethlisberger spends his time hosting his podcast called Footbahlin when he's not coaching youth football.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ben Roethlisberger's $2.9 million house in Clinton.