It has been eight months since Charles Oliveira took to the octagon in what turned out to be a heartbreaking loss to Islam Makhachev in UFC 280. The Brazilian definitely made up for lost time on Saturday night, taking out top lightweight contender Beneil Dariush in tremendous fashion in the co-main event of UFC 289.

It did not take long. Oliveira needed just a little over four minutes to finish his opponent on Saturday night. Dariush withstood a lot of punishment from Oliveira's myriad of punches, but in the end, the American ended up losing via a first-round TKO:

Charles Oliveira finishes Dariush in R1#UFC pic.twitter.com/JaGfFxa3t3 — Lok Lambert (@saran_yeager) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Oliveira's massive win had Twitter absolutely buzzing. It was another impressive performance from the former lightweight champ, and the fans just had to sing his praises on social media:

And he was the under dog 🥹🥹🥹 — ALHAJI TJ.eth🇳🇬🇫🇮 #cfc# 💯 👳🏿‍♂️ (@teejaybaba) June 11, 2023

He's arguably the most entertaining fighter in the entire UFC Wow what a performance! Love this violent man 😭💯💯💯 — black (@black666_____) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bro was just eating punches — PlaybyPlayBark (@playbyplaybark) June 11, 2023

Who said beneil is better in all aspect than islam??? — anomdaluke (@anomdaluke) June 11, 2023

Made it look easy. Charles wants that belt back and I think he can get it back if he performs like that against Islam in a second fight. — NorthStarCat (@NorthKitten) June 11, 2023

Run that title fight BACK. — Atomic (@A5omic) June 11, 2023

To say that Charles Oliveira is back with a bang would be a huge understatement at this point. There was a lot of controversy surrounding this fight, especially after it was canceled back in May due to an apparent Oliveira injury. The 33-year-old more than made up for the one-month delay with a stunning performance inside the octagon.

As expected, fans have started clamoring for a rematch with Islam Makhachev, who happened to be the same man who took the lightweight belt from Oliveira back in October. Thanks to this totally impressive performance from Oliveira, Dana White and Co. may be forced to line up this highly-anticipated rematch in the near future.