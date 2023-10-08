The Cincinnati Bengals have had a weak start to the 2023 NFL season. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Not surprisingly, there are areas where they can improve, and the upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity to do so. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades that the Bengals must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 NFL season so far

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a disappointing start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 1-3 record. They began the season with a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, followed by a 27-24 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 3, they bounced back with a 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams. However, in Week 4, they suffered a 27-3 upset at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals have struggled on both offense and defense. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for just 728 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Additionally, the Bengals' defense has allowed an average of 23.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Despite their slow start, the Bengals still have time to turn their season around. However, they face an uphill battle. Keep in mind that no team since 1990 has started consecutive seasons 0-2 and made the playoffs in both seasons. The Bengals will need to improve on both sides of the ball if they hope to make a playoff push in 2023. They have a tough schedule ahead. They have upcoming games against the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. The Bengals will need to win these games and others if they hope to make a run at the playoffs.

Two best trades that the Cincinnati Bengals must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline:

Trade Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sustained a rib fracture during their Week 4 defeat to the Titans. Although there's a possibility he could play in Week 5, Higgins himself expressed uncertainty.

“Really, it's just up to me,” Higgins said. “Pain-wise, I might be able to go this week. I might not. You never know.”

Considering the Bengals' 1-3 record and the challenging road ahead in the competitive AFC North, it would be prudent for them to contemplate resting Higgins and exploring trade options before the deadline. Moreover, with Burrow dealing with a calf injury, Cincinnati's offense currently ranks last in total yards. They are also 31st in scoring. Given these circumstances, the Bengals may struggle to make a playoff push. They may also require cap space for signing their extension-eligible wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, next year. This makes it difficult to retain Higgins beyond 2024.

Trading Higgins could potentially yield substantial returns for the Bengals. Although he serves as their second primary target, he possesses the potential to function as a top receiver in a different offensive system. The Carolina Panthers emerge as a logical trade partner. They seek to build around quarterback Bryce Young and are actively looking for a top-caliber wide receiver to bolster their chances this season.

Higgins could certainly thrive as the primary receiver in Carolina or several other teams One of those other options could be the New England Patriots. They are in dire need of a legitimate No. 1 receiver, lead the league in projected 2024 cap space, and could feasibly re-sign Higgins in the offseason.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Acquire La'el Collins

La’el Collins, who was surprisingly released by the Bengals last month, is now fully healthy and has received medical clearance. He is poised to explore opportunities with various teams as a free agent.

The former Bengals offensive tackle is in good health and may soon secure a new contract with an NFL team. He is expected to embark on visits to potential suitors before finalizing any agreement.

The Bengals let Collins go last month, which resulted in significant savings of at least $6.2 million in their salary cap. Collins had suffered a torn ACL in December, but he was officially cleared to return shortly after Cincinnati parted ways with the former Pro Bowler.

Interestingly, the Bengals could potentially entertain the idea of re-signing Collins. Their offensive line has notably underperformed. Bringing Collins back into the fold could provide the boost they need for improved performance.

Although this wouldn't be a trade, it remains a significant strategic move the Bengals could contemplate before the trade deadline. It's important to note that if Collins joins another team before the deadline, it would be highly unlikely for the Bengals to reacquire him.

Looking Ahead

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, but there are still areas where they can improve. By trading Tee Higgins and acquiring La'el Collins before the deadline, the Bengals could address two key needs and position themselves for success in the future. While these trades would not be easy to make, they could pay off in a big way for the Bengals and help them become a contender in the AFC.