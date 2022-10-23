The Cincinnati Bengals offense is on fire in Week 7, as they entered halftime with a 28-17 lead over the visiting Atlanta Falcons. The first-half performance from quarterback Joe Burrow and company was nothing short of remarkable, a showing that produced a historic feat with help from wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Chase and Boyd are the first receiver duo in seven years to produce at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half of the same game. The last time a pair of teammates pulled off that accomplishment came so long ago the team that surrendered those yards and touchdowns doesn’t even play in the same city anymore. Back in 2015, Chicago Bears Jeremy Langford and Zach Miller went for over 100+ yards and a touchdown in the first half during a Week 10 battle against the St. Louis Rams, who later re-located to Los Angeles.

In addition to the monster numbers from the receivers, Burrow closed the first half with 345 passing yards. On top of the combined three receiving touchdowns from Chase (two) and Boyd (one), running back Joe Mixon also found the end zone against the Falcons.

Both the Falcons and Bengals entered Week 7 with records of 3-3.