Joe Burrow links with Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd for wild TDs vs. Falcons

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense hasn’t always been firing on all cylinders this season. But they certainly are early on in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. First, Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard bomb on the Bengals game-opening drive to give Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead.

Joe Mixon would punch it in on the Bengals next drive on a one-yard run, but then it was back to Burrow on the next drive. He found his favorite target Ja’Marr Chase on a 32-yard strike down the right side of the field to extend Cincinnati’s lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Joe Burrow is on one today. This time to Ja'Marr Chase for a 32-yard TD!

Cincinnati’s offense hasn’t been very consistent to start the season, but they have quickly taken advantage of a vulnerable Falcons offense. Burrow quickly threw for over 200 yards and a pair of scores against Atlanta, and he has been instrumental in helping the Bengals race out to an early lead over Atlanta.

Burrow hasn’t had an awful start to the season, but he’s already surpassed his passing yardage total in two of his first six games on his first three drives in this game. He clearly has a top trio of wide receivers in Chase, Boyd, and Tee Higgins, but he often hasn’t received great protection, and he hasn’t ever really been comfortable in the pocket this season.

That hasn’t been the case today, as Burrow came out hot and has been torching the Falcons early and often. Given how comfortable he’s looked in the pocket, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him add onto his touchdown tally as this game progresses.