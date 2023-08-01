The NFL season is a couple of months away, and fantasy football drafts have begun. Fantasy Football is played by millions every year as fans try to build the perfect team to win the championship. One quarterback who will be picked early in the draft as fans look to win their leagues is Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Burrow is among the best quarterbacks in football and is coming off a great season. Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated them. In the season before, Burrow led them to the Super Bowl.

In 2023, Burrow led Cincinnati to a 12-4 regular season record. The Bengals' offense was explosive, with Burrow leading their air attack. A pass-heavy offense with a reliable quarterback and great weapons is what a fantasy manager should look for. With Cincinnati having one of the best air attacks in football, Burrow remains a top fantasy quarterback.

However, there is concern for Burrow after going down with an injury in training camp. Burrow suffered a right calf strain and likely will miss several weeks. While it's important to monitor Burrow's injury, there is not too much concern about him missing Week 1.

With that said, here is Joe Burrow's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

Joe Burrow's Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2023 NFL Season:

Burrow was one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks last year despite a horrible start to the season — and he will be great again in 2023. The 26-year-old quarterback threw for 4,475 yards, along with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (four of which came in Week 1). He rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns.

Burrow is a top-five fantasy quarterback, averaging 26.3 fantasy points per game this past season. In a standard or PPR format, Burrow should go between the third to fifth rounds of the draft. Burrow could go in the first round in a two-quarterback league, as the importance of great quarterback play is crucial in that format. Although his health is a concern, all indications are he will be ready for the regular season.

Burrow is blessed with one of the best receiver cores in football. His dynamic connection with star wideout Ja'Marr Chase adds fantasy value as they often link up for big plays down the field, leading to touchdowns.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are Burrow's other two receivers. Higgins has emerged as a very talented receiver and could be a number-one receiver on other teams. Boyd is also a talented receiver and gives Burrow another reliable weapon to throw to. While Burrow isn't the top fantasy quarterback, he has the best weapons to throw to, which helps him reach the top-five fantasy quarterback threshold.

Although the Bengals have a quality running back in. Joe Mixon, they lean on their passing attack led by Burrow. They are also one of the best teams in football, which helps Burrow be a highly productive fantasy quarterback. With big plays down the field to his talented receivers, Burrow can gain points in bunches.

Burrow ranks in the top tier of fantasy quarterbacks. The top quarterbacks off the board should be Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Burrow. Mahomes, Allen, and Hurts should go before Burrow in the draft as they have a dual-threat ability. However, Burrow should still be among the first quarterbacks drafted in fantasy football leagues.

In fantasy football, having a good quarterback can help win the title. Joe Burrow should be one of the top targets at the quarterback position, as he has proven to be one of the best. While his calf injury is a cause for concern, Burrow should still be a top-five quarterback in fantasy this season.