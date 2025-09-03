The tight end position remains one of the most challenging spots to navigate in fantasy football, especially during Week 1 when uncertainty reigns supreme. With limited preseason data and new offensive systems taking shape, identifying the right plays requires careful analysis of matchups, target competition, and game scripts. Here are three sleeper tight ends you should start and three you should avoid in your Week 1 lineups.

Tight Ends to Start in Week 1

David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN)

The Cleveland Browns tight end presents one of the most compelling matchup advantages in Week 1. Despite the team drafting Harold Fannin Jr., Njoku remains the clear TE1 and should benefit tremendously from Joe Flacco's aggressive downfield approach. The veteran quarterback's gunslinger mentality creates significant upside for athletic pass-catchers who can win contested catches.

Cincinnati's defense was historically awful against tight ends last season, surrendering the most fantasy points to the position in the entire league. Their linebacker coverage remains a glaring weakness, particularly when defending athletic tight ends who can threaten the seam. Njoku averaged 13.5 PPR points per game in 2024 and should see plenty of opportunities with Cleveland likely needing to keep pace through the air against a potent Bengals offense.

The game script heavily favors passing volume, and with Flacco potentially pushing 40 attempts, Njoku should run routes on at least two-thirds of those plays. He offers both a high floor and legitimate ceiling in what couldn't be a more favorable matchup for his skill set.

Brenton Strange, JAX (vs. CAR)

Jacksonville's new starting tight end enters Week 1 with tremendous upside following Evan Engram's departure to Denver. Strange flashed considerable potential last season when given opportunities and now steps into a featured role within Liam Coen's innovative offensive system.

Carolina's defense finished bottom-five against tight ends in 2024, routinely allowing big performances to athletic pass-catchers who could exploit their linebacker coverage. The Panthers made no meaningful improvements to address this weakness during the offseason, leaving the middle of the field vulnerable where Strange operates most effectively.

Trevor Lawrence has consistently shown trust in his tight ends, particularly in short-yardage and red zone situations where Strange's 6'4″ frame creates natural mismatches. Jacksonville should move the ball efficiently against Carolina's porous defense, creating multiple scoring opportunities and extended drives that benefit Strange's snap count and target volume.

Tyler Warren, IND (vs. MIA)

The rookie first-round pick from Penn State presents intriguing Week 1 value despite landing in a suboptimal situation. Warren's college production was otherworldly – 104 catches for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024 – demonstrating the hands and route-running ability that made him the 14th overall selection.

While Daniel Jones hasn't been known for heavily targeting tight ends throughout his career, the Colts' receiving corps lacks proven depth beyond Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. Warren has already shown strong chemistry with both quarterbacks during camp and preseason action, hauling in targets consistently during 7-on-7 sessions.

Miami's defense allowed considerable production to opposing tight ends last season, and Warren's unique skill set as both a receiver and occasional runner adds another dimension to his fantasy value. His college rushing production (218 yards, 4 TDs) provides an additional path to fantasy points that most tight ends lack.

Tight Ends to Sit in Week 1

Sam LaPorta, DET (at GB)

Despite his impressive rookie campaign and bounce-back potential, LaPorta faces several concerning factors that make him a risky Week 1 play. The Lions' offense has become increasingly crowded with multiple weapons competing for targets, creating the volatility that plagued LaPorta throughout much of 2024.

Between Week 1 and Week 14 last season, LaPorta surpassed five targets only once and recorded eight games with three or fewer targets. While he flashed his ceiling late in the season, the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson removes the architect who helped design LaPorta's rookie success.

Green Bay's defense has historically been stout against tight ends, and the Lions' balanced attack means LaPorta won't see the target volume necessary for consistent fantasy production. The emergence of Jameson Williams and the continued presence of Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery further limits LaPorta's ceiling in what projects as a competitive divisional matchup.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DAL)

While Goedert appears healthy after dealing with a groin injury during the preseason, the matchup and game script work against him in Week 1. Dallas allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season, making them one of the most challenging matchups for the position.

The Eagles enter as heavy 7-point home favorites, suggesting a game script that favors their rushing attack over extended passing. Philadelphia's offense remains highly condensed around A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Goedert, but the run-heavy approach limits overall passing volume.

Despite his talent and role security, Goedert profiles more as a low-end TE1 play based on efficiency rather than volume in this particular matchup. His path to significant fantasy production requires either a defensive touchdown or multiple red zone looks, making him too dependent on variance for Week 1 lineups.

Jake Ferguson, DAL (at PHI)

Ferguson faces one of the most daunting matchups possible for a tight end in Week 1. Philadelphia's defense allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season, making them the premier unit for shutting down the position.

While the Cowboys' negative game script as 7-point road underdogs should increase their passing volume, Ferguson must compete with George Pickens for targets in an already crowded receiving corps. His touchdown-dependent profile becomes even more concerning against an Eagles defense that excels at limiting red zone opportunities for tight ends.

Ferguson's floor remains respectable due to projected volume, but his ceiling is severely capped by both the matchup and target competition. The risk-reward profile simply doesn't justify starting him over safer options with better situational advantages in Week 1.

The tight end position will remain unpredictable throughout the early weeks of the season, but identifying favorable matchups and target opportunities provides the best path to success. Focus on volume-based plays with soft defensive matchups while avoiding challenging spots where game script and defensive strength work against your players.