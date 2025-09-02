The 2025 NFL season is here, and fantasy football managers are locking in their Week 1 lineups. From quarterback to tight end, you likely spent high draft picks on offensive players. But kickers are often forgotten, but they can help win you matchups. Start the fantasy football season by checking out these kicker rankings ahead of Week 1.

Kicking was huge in fantasy football last year, with some historic kicks helping managers win leagues. The Jacksonville Jaguars then trotted out Cam Little for a 70-yarder in the preseason that he drilled. With longer kicks counting for more, players like Little and Brandon Aubrey are vital.

Who should you lock into the kicker slot ahead of Week 1?

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 1

Brandon Aubrey was among the top kickers in fantasy football in 2024. His incredible range, the indoor stadium in Dallas, and their poor red zone offense combined for an elite kicker season. This year, their defense will be worse without Micah Parsons, but their offense should be just as good. And if Dak Prescott stays healthy, Aubrey should have a great fantasy season.

The Detroit Lions have had a great offense in recent years, and Jake Bates has benefited from it in fantasy football. Even with Ben Johnson gone as the offensive coordinator, they should have a solid season this year as well. Add in a dome stadium in Detroit and solid range, and Bates is a great kicker to pick up.

Chris Boswell has been one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history during his career. He had a great season last year with a poor Pittsburgh Steelers offense, so do not fear the Aaron Rodgers impact on the offense. Boswell has been sensational throughout his career and is expected to continue this trend this year.

Sleeper kickers for Week 1

The New York Jets brought back a familiar face in Nick Folk as their kicker this offseason. He spent seven years with the Jets from 2010 to 2016 and then bounced around the league. In training camp, he was hitting field goals from 50+ yards at a solid clip, which is good for a Jets team that barely hit 50-yarders last year. If Justin Fields can move the ball, Nick Folk will get fantasy football points

There was a lot of hype around the Denver Broncos in the preseason. If you buy into that hype, or just see that they are playing the Tennessee Titans, Will Lutz is the guy to pick up in fantasy football. Bo Nix should dice up the Titans' defense to start a second season with high expectations. Lutz is one of the best kickers in the league and should be managed as such in fantasy.

The Patriots have a new kicker, Andy Borregales, who they drafted in the sixth round out of Miami. They have high hopes for offense this year with Drake Maye leading the way, and their coaching situation has improved massively. With the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town in Week 1, the rookie is under the radar in fantasy football and could score a lot of points.

Bust kickers for Week 1

Blake Grupe is the kicker for the New Orleans Saints this year, which may be the easiest job in sports. With Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough flailing pool noodles at each other and calling it a battle at quarterback, there won't be many points scored. That does mean, however, that he should not be in your fantasy football lineup.

Similar to Grupe, Joey Slye is a solid kicker on the dreadful Tennessee Titans. If Cam Ward is great, Slye could put up some points this year. But make that a decision for the later weeks, not Week 1. Go with a kicker benefiting from a better offense than Slye early on in the season. But keep an eye on him for bye weeks, and if any injuries pop up.

Ryan Fitzgerald is a rookie kicker stuck on a terrible team in the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young could be the answer in Carolina, but why bet on that in fantasy football with so many other options? Fitzgerald may be a solid kicker, and the rain should hold off in Jacksonville on Sunday. But that is not enough of a reason to start him.

Fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1

12. Tyler Loop, BAL (@ BUF)

11. Andy Borregales, NE (v LV)

10. Cairo Santos, CHI (v MIN)

9. Nick Folk, NYJ (v PIT)

8. Will Lutz, DEN (v TEN)

7. Tyler Bass, BUF (v BAL)

6. Jake Elliott, PHI (v DAL)

5. Cam Little, JAX (v CAR)

4. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ ATL)

3. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ NYJ)

2. Jake Bates, DET (@ GB)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ PHI)