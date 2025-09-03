The 2025 NFL season is here! Thursday Night Football kicks off tomorrow between the Eagles and Cowboys. That means there's no time to waste when setting your lineups for fantasy football.

Team defense and special teams units (D/ST) are often (understandably) ignored by most fantasy football fans. They always seem to go off the board last in drafts. And are often viewed as as a complete crap shoot.

But there is an edge to be gained if you put some thought into your D/ST each week. Once you know what to look for, it can be easy to stream defenses using what's available on the waiver wires.

So which defenses can you trust, and which ones should be avoided at all costs?

Below we will explore the best and worst defenses for fantasy football ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

D/STs to start in Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season

Arizona Cardinals (at NO)

The Cardinals are not the first team you'd think of for an excellent defensive performance. But don't ignore them in Week 1.

Let's start with the obvious reason. The Cardinals are the pick because the Saints offense does not look great.

New Orleans will start either Spencer Rattler or rookie Tyler Shough. The Saints do have some bright spots on offense, but even more questions.

They also have a new offensive system with Kellen Moore at head coach. That could be good in the long run, but not in Week 1.

Arizona's defense is no slouch either after investing in Josh Sweat to upgrade their pass rush this offseason.

The Cardinals D/ST has a high floor and the chance to have a huge week if the Saints struggle early.

Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE)

The logic is similar with the Bengals.

Cleveland's quarterback situation, and the rest of the offense, is far from ideal.

At this point, it is on the Browns to prove to their fans that their offense will not be a disaster this fall. So until they prove otherwise, bet against them.

Cincinnati's defense was not great in 2024. But Cleveland could be incompetent enough to make Cincinnati viable in Week 1.

And it helps that both Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart are finally back with the team.

You should be able to swipe up the Bengals off waivers in most leagues.

Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)

This is a bit of a risky pick. But it could pay off in a huge way and win you Week 1.

The Vikings have the most aggressive defense in the NFL. And they have the players to make it work, at least in their front seven.

They will make an excellent test for the Bears during Ben Johnson's first game as head coach.

The massive range of outcomes here is what makes this a risky pick.

Chicago may look incredible right away, which could make this pick a disaster. On the other hand, Williams and the Bears' offense could stumble.

If the Bears give the Vikings just an inch, they'll make 'em pay.

Go with the Vikings if there isn't a no-brainer choice like the Bengals or Cardinals sitting on your waiver wires.

D/STs to sit in Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season

Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL) AND Baltimore Ravens (at BUF)

We'll start with an easy two-for-one.

This game between the Bills and Ravens is exactly the kind of situation you want to stay away from in fantasy football. For defenses, at least.

Buffalo and Baltimore are two of the best teams in the AFC. Every time they get together, there's fireworks.

This makes for a great viewing experience, but it spells doom for each team's defense for fantasy football.

Don't get me wrong, each defense will get their licks in. Quarterbacks will be sacked, passes will be intercepted. There is some opportunity for points here.

However, there's also a strong possibility of a large score.

If both teams get into an offensive slugfest, neither defense will be viable for fantasy football in Week 1. They could even cost you points!

Since that is realistically in the range of outcomes, I'd recommend staying away.

Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)

No, it's not as simple as “they traded Micah Parsons!”

The Eagles have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Philadelphia can win in any way they want on offense.

They can pound the rock with Saquon Barkley, throw passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, or simply let Jalen Hurts run wild out on scramble drills. And don't forget about the Tush Push.

On paper, the Cowboys have a respectable defense of their own. Even without Parsons.

But the Cowboys will be playing in a new defensive scheme in Week 1.

I don't love the matchup for Dallas either way. But I am certainly going to stay away because of the uncertainties surrounding their new coaching staff.

Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)

I'm also not letting “they just traded for Micah Parsons” rule my thinking.

Green Bay is certainly a much better defense with Parsons now a Packer. But there are a few questions heading into Week 1.

First, there's Parsons' status to begin with.

The superstar edge rusher may need an injection in his back in order to play against the Lions. Parsons' availability is not enough to make the decision by itself. But it is a factor.

There's also the Lions of it all.

Detroit still has a star-studded offense. They have a new offensive coordinator, but they still have their smashmouth identity under Dan Campbell.

I can easily see the Lions chewing up a lot of yards and scoring plenty of points.

Green Bay is a good choice some weeks, but not in Week 1.

Looking Ahead at Week 2

One important note here is that Week 1 is very different from every other week of the season.

At this point, it is hard to know what to expect from each team. Even if you've followed them throughout the offseason.

As a fantasy football manager, do your homework in Week 1 with an eye on Week 2 and beyond.

Perhaps you'll find that some teams (like the Browns and Saints) continue to look bad. Or perhaps a team you expected to have a mighty defense looks lost in Week 1.

Either way, it is smart to start gathering data. And even more important to maintain that good habit throughout the season.

Good luck in Week 1!