The fantasy baseball playoffs are underway, with Week 1 in the rearview. Maybe Juan Soto's six-RBI game helped you out, or Roman Anthony's injury has cost you a starter. Regardless, there is still time to turn things around before the matchup ends next Friday. The fantasy baseball playoffs could be decided on the waiver wire, so here are five recommendations to pick up this week.

Each of these players heads into the second week of the playoffs claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. The list, as always, includes some blistering hot hitters and the streaming pitcher of the week. Your season could be determined by the holds category, so make sure to pay attention to relievers, too.

Who should you pick up off the waiver wire for the fantasy baseball playoffs?

Top five fantasy baseball pickups for playoffs, Week 2

Mark Vientos, New York Mets 3b (Rostered: 40.6%)

The Mets have been solid of late, winning a series against the Detroit Tigers and holding a healthy lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot. Third baseman Mark Vientos started the season off poorly, but has turned it on big time of late. He had a .678 OPS and just six homers when he went on the injured list on June 2. Since returning on June 27, he has a .782 OPS.

Third base can be a difficult position to fill offensively in fantasy baseball. Managers likely drafted Vientos, thinking he was the future at the position. That has not been the case this season, which leaves him as a waiver wire option during the playoffs. The Mets should ride his hot bat down the stretch, so you should, too.

Jose Quintana, Milwaukee SP (Rostered: 16.2%)

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to finish off another division title this September, and that starts on Monday against the Texas Rangers. Jose Quintana will get the ball in that game and likely again later in the week against the St Louis Cardinals. That makes him the fantasy baseball streaming pitcher of the week, despite a recent poor performance.

Quintana allowed six runs in 3.2 innings in a recent start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He bounced back with 6.1 innings of three-run ball in Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Before that Arizona game, he had a 3.30 ERA and six wins in his last ten starts. Trust that against non-playoff competition, he will turn it back around.

Trent Grisham, New York Yankees OF (Rostered: 37.8%)

The Yankees just ripped off seven straight wins and have turned things around offensively. A big piece of that has been Trent Grisham, who is on pace for a 30-homer campaign. He has been crushing homers, driving in runs, and hitting for average. If you have steals locked down on your roster, Grisham is a great option for a final outfield spot.

Grisham was a throw-in piece in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season. Now, he is set to sign a nice contract to play for a contender, potentially the Yankees, in the offseason. If your fantasy baseball team needs pop, Grisham is your guy.

Bryan King, Houston RP (Rostered: 3.2%)

The Astros have lost Josh Hader for the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder sprain. That has put everyone in a new role in the Houston bullpen, and Bryan King is the guy racking up holds. He has 25 on the season with a solid 2.78 ERA, as well. While he is not the big name that other relievers are, King should be on your fantasy baseball team.

Holds are one of the hardest things to add to your fantasy roster, especially this late in the season. The Astros are in a division race with the Seattle Mariners and the surging Texas Rangers. They should be using their top bullpen options in their important games down the stretch, including Bryan King.

Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox SS/3b (Rostered: 14.9%)

Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery is one of the many reasons to watch the Southsiders down the stretch. He is the kind of prospect that can turn things around for a lowly franchise. But as your franchise heads for a fantasy baseball championship, snag him off the waiver wire for his power.

On ESPN, Montgomery can slide in at shortstop or third base. That is vital for the playoffs, as injuries or days off could determine your entire season. Keep a flexible bench that can still provide value to your roster for the postseason. Montgomery would be an important piece of that bench.