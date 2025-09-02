Maybe you hit a home run in your fantasy football draft and secured Brock Bowers. If not, perhaps you were able to steer clear of guys like Travis Kelce. But whoever you have, it’s time to look at our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

There are a handful of dynamic playmakers at the position. Also, an interesting rookie could make a big splash this season.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 1

There’s no doubt who sits atop the list. It’s a guy who will likely occupy that spot until someone proves otherwise: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Perhaps the best news for Bowers as he goes up against the Patriots is that his new quarterback seems intent on feeding him, according to raiders.com.

“I can't give him the ball enough,” Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said during camp. “I feel bad every time I don't throw him the ball. So I'm just trying to make sure that I'm maximizing his ability, his talent, because that's going to help our team.”

Still, maybe the Raiders won’t target him as heavily this year. But Week 1 should be a great spot for him.

Also near the top of the list is Trey McBride of the Cardinals. McBride should get plenty of catches and yardage again this year. But to surpass Bowers, he needs to find the end zone consistently. With a weak opponent, the Saints, up first, McBride could shine.

McBride said he’s trying to keep the momentum, according to nytimes.com.

“Trust the process,” McBride said. “That’s really what I’ve done. I’ve just continued to take every single day (and) try to become the best version of myself. And just know that my time is coming. You don’t get a lot of opportunities in this league. When it does come, you’ve got to take it and run.”

Not more than a step or two behind is the 49ers’ George Kittle, who figures to get plenty of attention from Brock Purdy early in the season. That’s because the 49ers’ wide receiver has been hit hard by injuries. Playing at the rival Seahawks, look for Kittle to feast.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 1

It’s going to take a while for Tyler Warren to establish himself. But don’t be surprised if he finds the end zone right off the bat in his first NFL game. It helps that Daniel Jones was chosen as the team’s starting quarterback. This gives Warren a legitimate chance to thrive that he wouldn’t have had with the inaccurate Anthony Richardson.

Look for the Colts to find different ways to get the ball to Warren, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Shane Steichen is among to most creative play-callers in the NFL,” Thomas Carelli wrote. “With the depth of weapons he has to target, they will surely get creative and expose a mid-tier Dolphins defense. As far as Tyler Warren goes, Daniel Jones is likely not to be asked to do much. Tyler Warren should have hefty screen and short-pass opportunity. I expect a high target rate in a pass-friendly game script that should have the game close, or losing for the Colts.”

Another tight to keep an eye on is Kyle Pitts Sr. of the Falcons. Yes, that Kyle Pitts. Yes, the one who always disappoints. But Pitts may have a quarterback on his side, according to ESPN.

“Got ‘KP' the ball today,” Penix said after a practice. “Gonna be a lot of that.

“I feel like our connection is great, not just what we've been doing so far on the field, but off the field as well, because of that. And each and every day, even when we're golfing, we talk football, too, every now and then. Just talking about different plays, different routes, and stuff like that.”

Bust tight ends for Week 1

It’s not going to be a terrible season for Travis Kelce. But look for the Chiefs to monitor his touches early in the season. Last year, Kelce received only 12 targets over the course of his first three games. His yardage total? A meager total of 69, with no touchdowns.

So don’t expect Kelce to get double-digit targets until the calendar turns to October. And that means to temper expectations early.

Another tight end who might be getting a little too much love is Sam Laporta. He should have a strong season, but it's easy to imagine him getting lost in the flow against the rival Packers this week. Things will be tough for the Lions as they adjust to a new offensive coordinator. And it may take a few weeks for Laporta to get rocking.

Fantasy Football TE rankings for Week 1

1. Brock Bowers, LV (at NE)

2. Trey McBride, ARI (at NO)

3. George Kittle, SF (at SEA)

4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CHI)

5. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. MIA)

6. Mark Andrews, BAL (at BUF)

7. Sam Laporta, DET (at GB)

8. David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN)

9. Travis Kelce, KC (at LAC)

10. Evan Engram, DEN (vs. TEN)

11. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at PHI)

12. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (vs. TB)