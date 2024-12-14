Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the AFC North team made an interesting quarterback move. They signed Logan Woodside after he spent the previous 13 games on the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.



The move comes as a surprise to their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow. Although there hasn't been an official injury status, this looks like a step in the wrong direction. Throughout the week, Burrow's knee injury has been inconsistent. Some days were good, and some days were a regression. On Friday, Burrow shook off any injury concerns and said he was good to go for Sunday's game.

Woodside will be back on the practice squad after Sunday's game. The fifth-year quarterback has spent two seasons with the Titans and the Atlanta Falcons before signing with Cincinnati. His experience is limited, but this could also be a precaution for preserving Burrow's health for the foreseeable future.

Logan Woodside could get legitimate reps as Bengals QB

Again, Woodside hasn't played many snaps in the NFL. However, the Bengals could be throwing in the white flag on the season. With a 5-8 record, they've had historic years from Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The latter would win the NFL Triple Crown if the season ended today. Burrow leads the league in passing yards, completions, attempts, touchdowns, and passing yards per game.

The defensive issues have been the stain on an offensively dominant season. That, combined with Burrow's injury scare, could have Cincinnati playing it more safe than sorry. An interesting observation will be what they do with the other offensive weapons. Chase and fellow Tee Higgins haven't been ruled out of Sunday's contest.

However, Woodside could have competition with second-string QB Jake Browning. He was a quality starter in Burrow's absence last season. Browning had a career game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which helped them secure a playoff spot. In the seven starts, he threw for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Browning had the best completion percentage in the league as well (70.4%).

Being on the field to see Burrow's work could be beneficial for Woodside in his career. The former Heisman winner is having a career year and is evolving into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. To have a front-row seat is a huge blessing for a quarterback's development. If Burrow aggravates his knee, it could mean that Woodside could have an opportunity. Even if he doesn't, he'll get a front-row seat to one of the top players in a game-time scenario.