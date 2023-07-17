LSU football has been a well-spring of talent. The NFL thrives off superstars like Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Justin Jefferson. Their skills on the offensive side of the gridiron ensure that fans are going to love the game. This is through seeing amazing throws and elite route-running that they have been developing in college. Although, renowned NFL journalist Adam Schefter posits that one of the two Cincinnati Bengals stars does not get talked about enough.

Football is quite lopsided in discourse and voting. A lot of great offensive players do not get their deserved recognition because they are not a quarterback or the primary star in the team like Justin Jefferson. Some wide receivers also do not get enough recognition compared to others. Adam Schefter points this out as he made a wild prediction about Ja'Marr Chase for the upcoming 23-24 Bengals campaign, via the Hollywood Swingin podcast.

“I will say this and it is not really a breaking out kind of thing. I think so much attention has been given to Justin Jefferson and rightfully so. The guy is a superstar and a phenomenal player but I think Ja'Marr Chase has not gotten as much attention as he should,” he said.

Schefter then made a bold statement about Joe Burrow's weapon.

“Ja'Marr Chase is as good as Justin Jefferson. Do we talk about him in the same light? Maybe not exactly but it's not far off,” he declared.

It may be an undisputable fact that LSU football products can ball out. But, do you agree that they are on the same level?