Browns star Myles Garrett delivers honest take on the one major challenge to facing Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals will be in for quite a test in their Week 8 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals have had a difficult time protecting quarterback Joe Burrow, as he has been sacked 24 times this season, which is tied with Indianapolis Colts passer Matt Ryan for the second-most in the NFL. On the other hand, the Browns boast one of the more well-rounded front sevens in the league today, with the likes of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney leading the way at the line of scrimmage.

Even though the Bengals offensive line has had its fair share of struggles in pass-blocking for Burrow, Garrett sees that it will not be smooth sailing in rushing the third-year quarterback in Week 8. As Garrett touched on during a press conference on Saturday, Burrow is quite a difficult talent to bring down to the ground.

“He gets it out pretty quick, and he is slipperier than you give him credit for,” Garrett said. “He is no Lamar (Jackson), but he can manage to find an escape when you don’t think there are any.

“Just their offense works—RPOs, quicks, and that threat of that long ball still just keeps you a little on your toes not really knowing exactly the best rush for the moment. Just kind of have to go with your gut feeling. They have had trouble keeping him up in general, but the man himself is as talented as they come.”

Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has been preparing the team’s front seven all week long for the challenge of facing Burrow, and he is well aware of just what makes him a keen mobile quarterback.

“That is a tough one to put a finger on because they are No. 1 in the NFL in giving up sacks with also the ball coming out quick, a lot of it with their empty and things like that,” Kiffin said during a press conference on Saturday. “He is a very capable athlete to scramble. We have had to deal with that in the past where he has got us a couple of times.

“The game plan, we are going to cut the guys free to rush him, but aware No. 1, he can scramble; and No. 2, we have to get our hands up when the ball is coming out. Mixing up our coverages, and hopefully, he will bat the ball a couple of times, and then we will get home, too.”

In the big picture, the Bengals head into Week 8 with an eye on clinching their first three-game winning streak this season.