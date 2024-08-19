Chad Ochocinco knows how it feels to be a dynamic wide receiver on the field, but he doesn't know how it feels to hold out for a contract, something that Ja'Marr Chase is doing. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver hasn't participated in training camp, but he has been around supporting the team. Just like a few others currently in the league, Chase is looking for a new contract.

As a guest on Adam Schefter's podcast, Ochocinco predicted what would happen if the Bengals and Chase don't come to a deal before the season starts.

“He's not touching the field,” Chase said. “Certain players, they can separate their love for the game and business. If it was me, I'd be out there practicing. Deal or no deal. But on the business side of things, Ja'Marr and his team, they understand. This is the only way to get deals done. CeeDee Lamb is doing the same thing. Brandon Aiyuk is doing the same thing. You have to let the owners know that you're able to separate the love for the game and business.”

Johnson thinks at some that Joe Burrow will get frustrated, which will spark the Bengals to get a deal done.

“The quarterback himself will probably be like ‘Okay, enough is enough,'” Johnson said.

Could Ja'Marr Chase miss the start of the Bengals season?

Ja'Marr Chase hasn't stepped on the field to practice yet, and if a deal isn't done, there's a chance he won't be out there when the season starts. Chad Ochocinco doesn't think that'll get to that point, and he thinks a contract will be signed soon.

“Ja'Marr's deal will get done probably sometime this week, definitely before the season starts. I just know. I'm sure Joe Burrow will grow frustrated at some point not having his top receiver out there. Jermaine Burton is good, Tee Higgins is good, but that offense isn't complete unless he's out there,” Ochocinco said.

Bengals owner Mike Brown has let it be known that they're willing to do whatever it takes to get a contract done, he just didn't put a timeline on when it would get done.

“We are going to bend over backwards to make it happen,” Brown said. “I can't tell you when it's going to get done.”

Chase has shown in his three years in the league that he is one of the best receivers, and the numbers prove it. Last year, Chase finished with 100 catches for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns, and that was without having Joe Burrow for most of the season.

If the Bengals want to make it back to the playoffs, getting Chase back on the field is important, and that means getting a deal done with one of the top receivers.