The Cincinnati Bengals are losing a fair amount of depth heading into the NFL Preseason. Zac Taylor had already seen a fair amount of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's supporting cast go down during training camp. Now, it looks like their firepower is going to dwindle down in terms of rushing. This is largely because Chris Evans went down with a tough injury.

The Bengals are not going to have the luxury to field Chris Evans in their incoming season campaign. He suffered a torn patellar tendon which will require a lot of medical attention, per Jordan Schultz. So, Zac Taylor and the rest of the front office decided that it was best for him to take his time in recovering. This type of injury will make his knee hurt and click for a fair amount of time before he gets back on the field.

For now, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will see Zack Moss or Chase Brown play more minutes. If they really need the depth, Noah Cain could also step up for the Bengals as their rusher.

Zac Taylor reacts to the Bengals getting bit by the injury bug

It was not only Chris Evans who went down at practice. The Bengals also saw Jake Browning and D'Ante Smith go down which was a very big point of concern. Even the head honcho was worried about it all.

“It's two guys who worked really hard and certainly feel for them and will be there for them. I don't know what the outcome is yet,” he said.

Taylor was particularly concerned about Browning given how they experienced such a disheartening quarterback conundrum last year when Burrow went down.

“It's just better to let it settle instead of continuing to push through it, which maybe if it was a game you could. It's just going to nag for a while, and just let it rest. I can't tell you what the timeline is going to end up being. It could be through next week, that's a possibility, but I think it's just a day-to-day thing that we kind of see how it goes. If you do it soon, too quickly, you can re-aggravate it. It's just a nagging deal that could linger for awhile,” Taylor added.

The Bengals could be poised to make a big run this coming season. Will Taylor and the rest of the squad be able to fix up their rotations during their campaign?