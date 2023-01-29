The Cincinnati Bengals are making sure that an important coach in the development of Joe Burrow isn’t going anywhere just yet. Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has reportedly received a contract extension to remain with the team.

The Bengals gave Pitcher a lucrative deal at some point in the last week amid requests by other teams to speak with the coach, according to NFL.com. Cincinnati inked Pitcher to a contract extension in the hopes of keeping him paired with Joe Burrow for at least one more season.

Pitcher has been the Bengals quarterback coach since 2020 when Cincinnati selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The 36-year-old started with the Bengals as an offensive assistant in the 2016 season.

Had the Bengals not locked Pitcher up, there’s a chance that he could’ve left Cincinnati for an offensive coordinator position for the 2023 campaign. Pitcher had a virtual interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received interest from the Baltimore Ravens. 

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Playoffs

Zac Taylor’s inspirational speech that helped propel the Bengals back to AFC Championship Game

Charles Taylor ·

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Bengals, Is Travis Kelce playing vs. Bengals, Is Travis Kelce playing, Is Travis Kelce playing tonight

Chiefs: Is Travis Kelce playing vs. Bengals?

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, NFL Playoffs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals

Steve Zavala ·

Since making their first of two straight AFC Championship Game appearances last year, assistant coaches with the Bengals have been drawing interest from teams around the league. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo interviewed for the New York Giants’ head coaching vacancy a year ago and could be up for more jobs in the future. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan remains in the hunt for Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.

Burrow made his first Pro Bowl this season. In the eyes of some, he’s surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL.