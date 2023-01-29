The Cincinnati Bengals are making sure that an important coach in the development of Joe Burrow isn’t going anywhere just yet. Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has reportedly received a contract extension to remain with the team.

The Bengals gave Pitcher a lucrative deal at some point in the last week amid requests by other teams to speak with the coach, according to NFL.com. Cincinnati inked Pitcher to a contract extension in the hopes of keeping him paired with Joe Burrow for at least one more season.

Pitcher has been the Bengals quarterback coach since 2020 when Cincinnati selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The 36-year-old started with the Bengals as an offensive assistant in the 2016 season.

Had the Bengals not locked Pitcher up, there’s a chance that he could’ve left Cincinnati for an offensive coordinator position for the 2023 campaign. Pitcher had a virtual interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received interest from the Baltimore Ravens.

Since making their first of two straight AFC Championship Game appearances last year, assistant coaches with the Bengals have been drawing interest from teams around the league. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo interviewed for the New York Giants’ head coaching vacancy a year ago and could be up for more jobs in the future. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan remains in the hunt for Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.

Burrow made his first Pro Bowl this season. In the eyes of some, he’s surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL.