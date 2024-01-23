As the Bengals look to replace Brian Callahan at OC, Cincinnati is preparing for some competition.

With Brian Callahan named the new Tennessee Titans head coach, the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a new offensive coordinator. As the Bengals look to find the best pairing for Joe Burrow, one candidate has already surfaced for Cincinnati.

The Bengals are interested in promoting quarterback coach Dan Pitcher to OC. However, they'll have competition as Pitcher is interviewing for the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders' open offensive coordinator vacancies, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016. After starting out as a offensive assistant, he has climbed all the way up to QB coach. Cincinnati has clearly been impressed by his effort, signing Pitcher to a contract extension in 2023.

However, plenty of teams around the league are interested as well. It's no secret how good Burrow has been. But Pitcher had to work his magic with former undrafted free agent Jake Browning once Burrow suffered a season-ending injury.

While Browning went just 4-3 as a starter, he completed 70.4 of his passes for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. For a quarterback who never attempted a pass at the NFL level prior to the season, Browning performed admirably in Burrow's relief.

The Bengals are hoping Dan Pitcher can return to his role with a promotion, working with Joe Burrow to improve and help lead Cincinnati back to the Super Bowl. But with teams around the league having a similar plan, the Bengals will have to sell their position to Pitcher. With years of experience in the organization under his belt, Cincy wants to believe they have the upper hand.