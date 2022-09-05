Bengals’ latest Tee Higgins injury update will have Joe Burrow grinning ear to ear

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice on Monday after having been battling an injury throughout much of the offseason, according to Ben Baby. Higgins underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder back in March, but returned for team drills in mid-August as the Bengals continued to gear up for the regular season opener. Despite missing practice last week, it seems Higgins has taken important steps in the right direction, as he was back in pads and a full participant on Monday.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins back at practice after being away last week. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 5, 2022

Higgins wasn’t around at the Bengals’ facility last week, but it looks as if that was just a blip on the radar. Joe Burrow will be fired up to have one of his most important offensive weapons back in the fold. With some time still to practice before Week 1, Higgins should be firing on all cylinders in the regular-season opener.

The Bengals are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Having Higgins back for the rivalry matchup will be key for Cincinnati as they look to get the season started off on a high note.

Last season, Higgins suited up in 14 games for the Bengals. He hauled in 74 receptions on 110 targets while racking up 1,091 yards and six touchdowns on the year, serving as a dangerous WR2 threat behind the lethal Ja’Marr Chase. He was also a crucial part of their run to the Super Bowl. Across four playoff games, Higgins recorded 18 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

With less than a week until kickoff on the 2022 NFL season, the Bengals and Burrow will be ecstatic to see Higgins back in practice and getting ready for his third campaign in the pros. Steelers fans were possibly hoping the wideout would need a bit more time before getting back to action, but it looks as if he’s going to be ready to go in Week 1.