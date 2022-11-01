Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals got smoked by the Cleveland Browns on the road Monday night, failing to record their third win in a row as they lost to their divisional rival to the tune of a 32-13 score. It was a forgettable night overall for the Bengals not only because of the final score but also due to the injuries some of their players seemingly sustained in the contest. Among those that appeared to have gotten hurt playing the Browns is Bengals star defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN:

“Bengals DE Sam Hubbard getting X-rays after tonight’s game against Cleveland. Trainers were looking at one of his hands at one point tonight.”

Baby also provided an update several minutes later.

“Appears the X-Rays on Sam Hubbard’s injured left hand were negative. Said he was OK after the game. Sporting a splint on a finger.”

The hope here for the Bengals is that Hubbard did not suffer anything serious and that they are merely checking him for something minor that wouldn’t put his availability in the coming weeks in jeopardy. Cincinnati is already dealing with injuries to star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was not able to finish the Browns game because of a knee issue.

Hubbard is an integral part of the Bengals’ stop unit. He has 3.5 sacks on the season after recording a quarterback takedown against the Browns to go with nine total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Selected in the third round (77th overall) by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hubbard impressed Cincinnati enough for the team to sign him to a four-year extension worth $40 million back in July 2021.

The Bengals will play the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 at home.