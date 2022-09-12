Bengals special teams woes may only get worse following key injury blow

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a devastating 23-20 season opening loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. One of their main concerns was their special teams woes. To make matters even worse, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared a brutal injury report on long snapper Clark Harris.

“Longtime #Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is expected to miss extended time with a torn biceps, per source. Cincinnati is signing rookie Cal Adomitis from the practice squad to take Harris’ place,” Pelissero tweeted.

The Bengals struggled on special teams in the game. Harris’ injury forced Cincinnati’s third-string tight end into the position. The Bengals tied the game with 0:02 seconds on the clock in the 4th quarter. All they needed was an extra point to take the lead. But Evan McPherson’s kick was blocked following a lackluster snap. McPherson later missed a 29-yard field goal after a high snap.

Fans may be tempted to overlook the importance of a long snapper. But the effects of Clark Harris’ injury proved costly on Sunday. Harris’ absence is a major blow for the Bengals, who are hoping to return to the Super Bowl.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport even stated that this news may be the most impactful injury other than Dak Prescott. The Bengals will need to get their special teams unit headed in a positive direction. Cincinnati cannot afford to come up short like they did against the Steelers on Sunday. If Cincinnati ends up missing the playoffs by 1 game, everyone will remember the Week 1 special teams disaster.