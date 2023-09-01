Joe Burrow is the lifeblood of the Cincinnati Bengals. I think that's not exactly a secret: the star quarterback is at the heart of the team's success in the recent years. However, year after year, Burrow has constantly missed time from the team's training camp/preseason plans. This year, it was a calf injury that sidelined Burrow for a good chunk of the preseason.

Thankfully, Joe Burrow has returned to participating in practice for the Bengals after his injury. The star quarterback came back yesterday, much to the surprise of fans. Evidently, it came as a surprise to even Bengals players, according to Cameron Wolfe's report.

“I've talked to some people in the building, and he's been doing work on 7-on-7s in the last couple of days… Tee Higgins was talking to reporters, and he didn't know [about Burrow's return] because the team kept this plan under wraps until he returned, and he said, ‘Oh, Scheisty's back?”.

Wolfe also noted what Burrow has been doing in practice for the Bengals. Cincinnati is taking a cautious approach with the star QB, and rightfully so. Calf injuries, if not treated right, could do more harm.

“… He hasn't done a lot mobility wise because they're slowing him down, but he look like old Joe Burrow. The only question is whether or not he plays, but whether he's at 100% in terms of his mobility.”

Burrow's mobility will likely be tested in the first week of the season. The Bengals will be going up against the Cleveland Browns, a team that has given Burrow trouble over the last few years. Myles Garrett, in particular, haunts the QB's nightmares, as well as every other QB in the division. Going up against them Week 1 isn't ideal given Burrow's current injury.

The Bengals will have to hope that Burrow's mobility comes back this week without any set-back. That, or their offensive line protects Burrow enough for him to not be moved out of the pocket. It's a bit of a stretch, considering the Browns' pass-rushers (which now include Za'Darius Smith as well). Can Cincinnati survive Week 1 with a potentially slightly injured Burrow under center?