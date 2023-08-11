Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been waiting for a new contract extension. However, after suffering an injury during training camp, all sorts of questions swirled about when he would return and potentially putting a damper on the contract. However, the latest development by Burrow is certainly encouraging for the Bengals.

On Friday, Burrow was seen throwing a football without a sleeve on his injured leg, per Mark Slaughter of WLWT.

THIS is Joe Burrow throwing balls without a leg sleeve right now #Bengals @WLWT pic.twitter.com/aRowDdwUCi — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) August 11, 2023

Shortly after that, Burrow was seen running on the field prior to the Bengals' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

At the time of the injury, it remained to be seen how long Burrow would be out. However, head coach Zac Taylor kept insisting several weeks and stated the same thing earlier in the week prior to the preseason opener.

Nonetheless, Burrow already throwing and running is certainly great news for everybody involved.

The starters are not expected to play for the Bengals on Friday night, but this is a huge step in the right direction for Joe Burrow. They kick off the NFL season on Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10, so he still has nearly a month to get back into the swing of things and be ready to go under center when that day rolls around.

With all of the lofty expectations for the Bengals this season, they need Burrow healthy and playing at an All-Pro level, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs and others looming as a contender in the AFC once again.