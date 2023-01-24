For much of the season, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills played at an extremely high level. And for the most part, they have; with a 13-3 record heading into the postseason, the Bills had the look of a Super Bowl-winning outfit. But cornerback Eli Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals squashed that noise in more ways than one.

The Bengals’ defense was on-point all game long, flustering Josh Allen and the Bills’ second-ranked offense (in terms of points scored per game). Allen completed only 25 of his 42 passing attempts while throwing up a goose egg on the touchdown column, and the Bills suffered as a result.

Cincinnati ended up knocking them out of the postseason with a resounding 27-10 win, prompting Eli Apple to talk his talk towards Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. In particular, Apple did not hold back towards Diggs, especially after the Bills star wide receiver had an outburst on the sidelines with the game slipping away from Buffalo. Diggs also exited the field in such a conspicuously quick manner.

Diggs then attempted to defend himself on Twitter, but Apple just could not seem to let the issue rest.

“Cancun on 3,” Apple wrote in response to Diggs’ tweet airing his frustrations about the hullabaloo surrounding his sideline outburst.



Feeling like he hasn’t yet twisted the knife in an adequate manner, Apple proceeded to mock Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen for having a row on the sidelines.

“Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God 🙏🏿,” Apple wrote.

This is not Eli Apple’s first rodeo with Twitter shenanigans. After the Bengals’ upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s AFC title game, Apple also called out star wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a hilarious taunt. Too bad Hill is no longer with the Chiefs, as he and Apple could have run it back with the Bengals set to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.

If the Bengals win, it’d be hilarious to see Apple run his mouth once again. Nevertheless, with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City motivated to avenge last year’s defeat, everyone will be in for a hell of a game.