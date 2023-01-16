The Cincinnati Bengals walked away with a win during the Wild Card round, but Eli Apple seems to have come out as the biggest loser in all of this. Apple has long been a target for jokes on NFL twitter because of his trash-talking and… less than ideal play at times. The second reason came up again against the Ravens, when Eli Apple was thrown off by a rather innocuous-looking juke that led to a touchdown.

Naturally, people on Twitter started mocking and making fun of Eli Apple. One of these guys is a former player himself: LeSean McCoy. McCoy had a question about the Bengals cornerback that many fans wondered: why is Apple still in the league?

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Bengals, Sam Hubbard, JaMarr Chase, Eli Apple, Hayden Hurst, NFL Playoffs

Bengals studs and duds from NFL Wild Card Round win vs. Ravens

Owen Crisafulli ·

Tyler Huntley, Ravens, Bengals

Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals

Rexwell Villas ·

Sam Hubbard, Bengals, Ravens

Sam Hubbard’s true feelings about reaching football nirvana with fumble return TD vs Ravens

Rexwell Villas ·

Well, the Bengals certainly think Eli Apple is still a cornerback worth starting in the NFL. He has certain strengths in his game, and like most players, have weaknesses. The reason why Apple keeps getting singled out, though, is his propensity to talk endless trash against his opponents. When you talk as much as Apple, you better believe he’s going to get called out by everyone when he makes a mess-up.

Thankfully, the Bengals still walked away with a win thanks to Sam Hubbard’s heroics. Now, they head back to Buffalo to face an all-too-familiar foe: the Bills. This team is too talented for Apple (or really, anyone in Cincy’ defense) to make a severe mental lapse. Can they limit Buffalo’s high-powered offense? Or will Josh Allen’s might force the Bengals down to their knees?