The Cincinnati Bengals walked away with a win during the Wild Card round, but Eli Apple seems to have come out as the biggest loser in all of this. Apple has long been a target for jokes on NFL twitter because of his trash-talking and… less than ideal play at times. The second reason came up again against the Ravens, when Eli Apple was thrown off by a rather innocuous-looking juke that led to a touchdown.

Naturally, people on Twitter started mocking and making fun of Eli Apple. One of these guys is a former player himself: LeSean McCoy. McCoy had a question about the Bengals cornerback that many fans wondered: why is Apple still in the league?

How is ELI apple still in the league 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 16, 2023

Well, the Bengals certainly think Eli Apple is still a cornerback worth starting in the NFL. He has certain strengths in his game, and like most players, have weaknesses. The reason why Apple keeps getting singled out, though, is his propensity to talk endless trash against his opponents. When you talk as much as Apple, you better believe he’s going to get called out by everyone when he makes a mess-up.

Thankfully, the Bengals still walked away with a win thanks to Sam Hubbard’s heroics. Now, they head back to Buffalo to face an all-too-familiar foe: the Bills. This team is too talented for Apple (or really, anyone in Cincy’ defense) to make a severe mental lapse. Can they limit Buffalo’s high-powered offense? Or will Josh Allen’s might force the Bengals down to their knees?