‘Hard moment’: Josh Tupou speaks out on scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou had to wait five years for his first career sack. Unfortunately, it was one that resulted in a very scary injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tupou spoke out on the matter on Friday and felt extremely bad for not only hurting the young signal-caller but also celebrating after the sack. Via The Athletic:

“I didn’t realize he was knocked out or had a bad concussion until after I turned back around after I celebrated,” Tupou said. “I know it wasn’t a good look celebrating while he was down like that the way he was. I never want to hurt nobody in the NFL, especially another Polynesian brother like Tua Tagovailoa.”

“Even though it was a good moment for me, it was a hard moment for him and his family to see him the way he was,” Tupou said. “His health overrides my sack.”

Tupou was starting in place of the injured DJ Reader, registering three total tackles to go along with the sack. As for Tua, he was carted off the field and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Tagovailoa ultimately flew home on the team plane and returned to his South Florida home once he arrived.

Tua Tagovailoa also released a statement on Friday thanking everyone for the support. The NFL is still under investigation for him even clearing concussion protocol in the first place after his head injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. All that is important is Tua is doing okay. Tupou surely will never forget that first sack either, but not in a good way.