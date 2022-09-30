Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence after getting stretchered off field vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has personally spoken out after his scary head injury on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was carted off the field in a very traumatic moment.

Here is what Tua had to say:

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I’m grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and am focused on recovering so I can get back out there with my teammates.”

This is great news that Tua Tagovailoa is feeling much better. He ultimately went to the hospital right after exiting in the second quarter and had movement in all limbs and was completely concious. Considering how the Dolphins signal-caller looked when he hit the ground after that sack, it’s a very positive sign he’s doing alright.

Tagovailoa traveled home with Miami on their team plane following their first loss of the season and wore a neck brace just as a precaution. He returned to his South Florida home once the plane landed.

As we all know, it’s frankly hard to comprehend how Tua Tagovailoa was even allowed to play following another apparent head injury in Week 3. The NFL is under serious scrutiny as a result, with the NFLPA also releasing a fiery statement on the matter. Tua will need to clear the concussion protocol before Week 5. Given what he’s just gone through across the last two weeks, it could be a good move to rest the QB.