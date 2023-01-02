By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills in a crucial Week 17 matchup. Defensive end Sam Hubbard missed last week’s game due a calf injury. He was injured in Week 15 and was expected to miss a few weeks before potentially returning in the playoffs. However, with the Bengals trying to earn the AFC’s top seed, is Sam Hubbard playing tonight against the Bills?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Sam Hubbard injury status vs. Bills

Hubbard is planning to test out his calf injury during pregame, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler notes that it’s not a, “slam dunk,” that he plays. However, Fowler adds that the Bengals understand that Hubbard wants to be on the field and will do so if possible.

Hubbard started the first 14 games of the season for Cincinnati. He amassed 57 tackles, 11 for a loss, 6.5 sacks and 21 QB hits. He leads the Bengals in sacks and has the 20th most quarterback hits in the NFL.

As a whole, the Bengals rank 18th in total defense, allowing 332.3 yards per game. One area they have struggled is in the sack department, ranking 27th in the league with 26 total take downs. Getting Hubbard back on the field gives Cincinnati another fierce defensive weapon.

If the Bengals defeat the Bills, they’ll win the AFC North for the second year in a row. If they defeat the Ravens in Week 18, and the Chiefs lost to the Raiders, they would clinch the top seed in the AFC.

With Cincinnati on a seven-game winning streak, and with so much on the line, the answer to is Sam Hubbard playing tonight is probably; with a bit of caution depending how his pregame tests go.