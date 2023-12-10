The Bengals beat the Colts in Week 14 and while Jake Browning had to leave momentarily for an injury, he was great overall.

At one point in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-14 Week 14 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Cincy was down to its third-string quarterback. Starter Jake Browning, in for the injured Joe Burrow, went out with an apparent injury, and XFL star AJ McCarron came on in relief. Browning ended up coming back in after being treated for “muscle cramps” and after the game he called the whole incident “embarrassing.”

“Just talked to Bengals QB Jake Browning—he told me he had a thumb cramp, and conceded he didn't drink enough water and it was ‘embarrassing,’” MMQB NFL insider Albert Breer reported on Sunday.

What wasn’t embarrassing was Browning leading his team to a convincing 20-point win over a team also competing for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Bengals are rolling with Jake Browning

Jake Browning picked up an overtime victory last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and this week he picked up win No. 2 in the Bengals Week 14 blowout of the Colts. The second-string QB was an efficient 18-of-24 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

With the Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans all losing in Week 14, the Bengals are now in the mix with all these 7-6 teams for the AFC Wild Card spots. The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos can also move to 7-6 with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

In the AFC playoff picture, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens were the big winners in the early window of games. The Ravens moved to 10-3 and grabbed the No. 1 seed (for now), while the Browns moved to 8-5 and the top of the Wild Card heap.