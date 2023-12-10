Colts QB Gardner Minshew took a big hit but didn't get checked for a concussion in the team's Week 14 matchup with the Bengals.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew stayed in his team’s Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals despite taking a big hit to the head and looking wobbly getting up, which may have suggested a concussion. There is, of course, a chance it was just a stumble or maybe a leg issue with the Colts QB, but after the game, the Colts coaching and medical staff — as well as the independent spotters — will have to answer questions about why Minshew wasn’t taken off for at least a play to check for a concussion.

With 6:14 to go in the first half in the Colts-Bengals Week 14 clash, Minshew took off out of the pocket and picked up a first down with his feet on a 3rd-and-6 down 14-0. At the end of the play, with Germaine Pratt riding on his back, Minshew went head-first into Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

When the Colts QB tried to get up, he was off balance and looked wobbly getting to his feet. On Twitter, several users, including CBS Sports Radio host Andrew Perloff, wondered why no one at least checked on Minshew’s head after the big hit.

They didn’t check Gardner Minshew for a concussion after this play. Watch him after the tackle. pic.twitter.com/Vlj2P4fBCZ — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 10, 2023

Gardner Minshew and the Colts ultimately scored the next two touchdowns to tie the game, because they didn't lose their quarterback with a concussion, before going into halftime down 21-14. Win or lose, though, this concussion question will be a talking point after the game.

Despite a focus on player safety, specifically with head injuries, there are still issues with the league’s concussion testing, especially when it comes to star players.

Last season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished two games with concussions, and just last week, TJ Watt took a clear knee to the face that looked like it may have knocked him out. However, he was also allowed to play the rest of the game

Earlier this season, rookie Colts QB Anthony Richardson missed time with a concussion, but it was one he had to self-report, not one the team or on-site medical staff identified.