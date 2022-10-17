Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.

After the game, Ja’Marr Chase talked about that epic game-winning TD and the ensuing celebration. The Bengals star wide receiver admitted that he was trying to get fined by punting the ball to the stands. Unfortunately, Chase was no Pat McAfee, and his punt was too short to be considered for any major fine. Nice try, though! (via Ben Baby)

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he was trying to punt the ball into the stands and get a fine on his game-winning touchdown. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 16, 2022

Against a struggling New Orleans squad, the Bengals offense feasted on their opponents. Chase and Burrow were magical, showing off their insane chemistry from their LSU playing days. For the first time this season, we got a glimpse of the strength of this high-powered offense.

Strangely enough, though, it was the Bengals’ defense that struggled this time around. Cincy’s defense in the last few games helped them stay in the game despite the struggles of the offense. Against New Orleans’ atypical attack, though, their defense faltered. They did come through with a clutch stop to seal the win after Ja’Marr Chase’s touchdown run.

The Bengals have not looked like the same world-beaters that shook the NFL world in the last postseason. However, with more than half the season remaining, there’s still time for them to right the ship. Can this unlikely team find their way back to the Super Bowl again?