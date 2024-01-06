Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase speaks on a contract extension with the team, giving insight on whether he'll take a pay cut.

The Cincinnati Bengals have some thinking to do when it comes to contract extensions. Star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both vouching to stick with the franchise for a hefty bill. Chase still has some playing time left on his contract, with his rookie deal lined up till 2026. He spoke on a potential extension with the media this week, explaining whether he would take a pay cut or how the contract situation would work, knowing the Bengals have other priorities to keep long-term.

“It depends on how much I’m taking… It depends at the end of the day because then I might not really be taking a cut. They might cut someone else, it might come from somewhere else,” said Chase, per Mike Petraglia at CLNS Media.

Chase has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, known as one of the most versatile receivers on the gridiron. The Bengals have been able to move around Chase like the queen on a chess board in favor of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow and Chase have a connection that's rare for NFL quarterback/receiver duos to have since both played together at LSU.

It's obvious that Chase is an extremely vital piece to a Bengals squad that went to the Super Bowl just a few years ago with the same core. There will likely be players who get extended before Chase since his contract ends in 2026, but with a player at his standard, the Bengals need to be preparing to bring in the Brinks truck and get negotiated started early.