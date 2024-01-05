Bengals' Tee Higgins could miss regular season finale

Sunday afternoon may mark the final time Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins can call Paycor Stadium his home. But that potential farewell might have to take place from the sidelines, given this latest injury update.

Higgins “didn’t have a helmet or catch any passes during Friday’s practice,” according to ESPN's Ben Baby. He has missed practice all week with a hamstring injury he sustained in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and appears to be in danger of sitting out the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

That would be a disappointing but somehow fitting end to the 24-year-old's uneven campaign. In an injury-shortened season, Higgins has recorded 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. That is not the type of production a young wideout clamors for in a contract year, but interest should still be high for the high-end No. 2 target.

In fact, Higgins looked like he could solidify himself as a legitimate top WR after posting back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons with six or more TDs. While this unfortunate drop-off might change league-wide perception, there will be teams who covet his 6-foot-4 frame and big-play ability. A return to the Bengals seems unlikely, though.

With Joe Burrow signing a massive contract extension before the start of the season, and Pro Bowl receiver Ja'Marr Chase due to land a big deal of his own in the future, it is difficult to envision something being worked out with Tee Higgins. Regardless of how free agency turns out, he will always be a vital part of Cincinnati's big resurgence.

And that is something Who Dey Nation will not soon forget. ClutchPoints will update you on Higgins' status for Sunday when more information is made available.