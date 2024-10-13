During the Week 5 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase found himself in the NFL’s financial crosshairs this week, drawing a hefty $19,697 fine for what the league classified as unsportsmanlike conduct involving a “violent gesture” during his celebration. The fine, reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, has left fans and commentators puzzled, especially since the broadcast did not clearly capture any overtly violent actions from Chase.

“The NFL fined #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture as part of this celebration last week,” Pelissero tweeted, sparking a flurry of confusion and speculation among the NFL community. The incident in question occurred after Chase scored on a spectacular 41-yard touchdown late in the first half of last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase’s celebration included his signature “Griddy” dance and a handshake with teammate Tee Higgins. The NFL has previously not taken issue with “The Griddy,” leading to speculation that the fine might have been related to the handshake, though specifics remain unclear. This ambiguity has fueled discussions on social media and sports talk shows, with many questioning the consistency and transparency of the NFL’s penalization process.

Ja’Marr Chase’s fine has Bengals fans confused

Fans were left stunned and wondering what Chase did wrong that caused the league to hand him the fine. One fan couldn’t believe the outrageous fine.

“We just fining for any TD celebrations???” via @JBurtonSZN on X.

“He does the griddy every time he scores, I guess the NFL is sick of him scoring 😂” said @CinCity808 on X.

The fine has not only drawn criticism for its lack of clarity but also for the timing, as the Bengals navigate through their challenging season. The NFL’s decision has raised broader questions about the criteria and fairness of fines related to players’ celebrations, an ongoing issue that has seen various players across the league face similar penalties under contentious circumstances.

As the Bengals prepare for their next game, the focus will be on overcoming their recent setbacks and possibly without the distraction of ambiguous penalties that have puzzled many within the NFL community. Fans and players alike will be looking for consistency in how the league enforces its rules on celebrations, hoping for clearer guidelines and more transparency in the future.