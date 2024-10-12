Ja'Marr Chase is the latest player to receive a questionable fine for a touchdown celebration.

Following the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chase was dealt a $19,697 fine from the NFL, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The punishment was the result of his 41-yard score late in the first half, after which he celebrated in a way the league deemed unsportsmanlike.

Pelissero reported that the fine was due to a “violent gesture” from the receiver. No such act was seen on camera, confusing fans as to why the star wideout had to fork over a handful of cash.

After the score, Chase hit his signature “Griddy” celebration before sharing a handshake with Tee Higgins. It is unclear which part of the celebration he was fined for but the NFL has not taken offense to “The Griddy” before, suggesting that it was the handshake that cost him.

In a losing effort, Chase posted 10 catches on his 12 targets for a team-high 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His second score came in the fourth quarter to put the Bengals up by 10, a lead they would soon relinquish in a three-point loss.

Bengals travel to New York for Sunday Night Football in Week 6

Amid another poor start to the season, the Bengals will hope to turn their season around in Week 6 in a primetime game against the Giants in East Rutherford. Despite having the worst record between the two teams, Cincinnati enters the game favored by four points against the 2-3 Giants.

The teams are coming off differing outcomes with the Giants last beating the Seattle Seahawks on the road and the Bengals coming off the home loss to the Ravens. New York avoided an identical 1-4 start with their Week 5 upset win and are now 2-1 in their last three games.

As two of the healthier teams in the NFL, the Bengals' offense figures to be at full strength for the game. However, the Giants will be playing without leading receiver Malik Nabers and leading rusher Devin Singletary with both out due to injury. In Singletary's Week 5 absence, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. ran for 129 yards in his first career start and looks to build on his momentum against the vulnerable Cincinnati front seven.

The Bengals' only major injury on offense is to tackle Trent Brown, who remains on injured reserve with a knee injury. Backup running back Chase Brown is also dealing with a questionable tag.