Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is causing a little bit of drama at the team's training camp. Chase wasn't at the team's practice Tuesday, per ESPN. Chase had been present at all Bengals' practices, even though he wasn't participating in activities.

It wasn't immediately known Tuesday why Chase was not in attendance. The Bengals and their fans are certainly hoping there isn't a larger issue at play. The practice was geared reportedly for the special teams unit, per NBC Sports, and that may be why Chase was not there for it.

The wide receiver is seeking a new contract with the team, which has caused him to sit out practices during training camp. Chase finished the 2023 season with 1,216 yards receiving. He caught a total of 100 passes, including seven touchdowns.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has had conversations with the wide receiver, per NBC Sports. Taylor insists those conversations have been positive. Bengals fans are anxiously awaiting Chase's return to the team offense.

Bengals looking to reignite the offense

The Bengals are hoping to use Chase even more in the passing game this upcoming season. Cincinnati lost quarterback Joe Burrow to injury in 2023, which dashed the squad's postseason hopes. Burrow is back on the field this NFL preseason, and threw a touchdown pass in the team's first game against Tampa Bay.

Chase is certainly a target that Burrow would love to have back. The wide receiver posted 1,000 yard receiving seasons for the Bengals in each season he has been with the team. The wideout has 3,717 total receiving yards in the NFL, all with Cincinnati. He joined the team in 2021, after being selected fifth overall in the NFL Draft that year. He played in college at LSU football.

It makes sense that Chase is hoping for a new contract. He not only has posted some strong statistics, but has also brought in a lot of accolades. Chase was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during the 2021 season. He's made the Pro Bowl in every NFL season. With Chase on the field, the Bengals have made NFL playoff appearances in both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. With Burrow hurt, the team finished 9-8 in 2023. The squad was the only AFC North team in 2023 to miss the postseason.

The Bengals play their next preseason game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Bengals fans would love nothing more than to see Chase back on the field with the team in that contest.