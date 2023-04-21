Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When the Kansas City Chiefs signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year, $503 million contract extension in 2020, they vaulted the gifted passer to the status of the league’s highest paid signal-caller. Now, the title belongs to Philadelphia Eagles dual-threat Jalen Hurts, who recently inked a deal that nets him $51 million in average annual value.

But Hurts might not have that title for long either, with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert in the process of hammering out new deals with their respective teams.

What does this all mean for Mahomes?

In his pre-draft press conference, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach cited the “special relationship” he has with Mahomes’ agent, adding that he plans to “assess” the Chiefs star’s contract after the Hurts, Burrow and Herbert deals are complete, per ProFootballTalk.

“There will be a couple more contracts that still have to get done — Burrow and Herbert — and once they do, I think you kind of look at everything and assess where you are and what you can do and take it from there.”

What exactly that means isn’t clear. But judging by Veach’s comments- and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s musings on the topic- it sure sounds like Mahomes is going to get some sort of adjustment to his contract.

Reid had told reporters that this big-time QB contracts are often quickly surpassed.

Mahomes, now the sixth-highest paid QB in terms of AAV, has seen that happen to him.

While the Chiefs appreciate Mahomes’ flexibility when it comes to his contract, they know what’s awaiting them once Burrow and Herbert sign the dotted line.

They are going to have to give Mahomes, who won his second league MVP, Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in 2022, a hefty raise.