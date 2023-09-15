“Rain, rain, go away, come again another day,” goes the old nursery rhyme. Unfortunately for Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, that day appears to be this Sunday, when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Lovely” was Chase's sarcastic response upon being told about the forecast for Cincinnati on Sunday, courtesy of WLWT' Olivia Ray. For the Bengals, the expected inclement weather must be giving them a feeling of déjà vu.

In Cincy's Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a road game, rain played a major factor in the outcome. Owing in no small part to the weather conditions, the Bengals struggled to get anything going on offense for four quarters.

QB Joe Burrow had arguably the worst game of his career. He threw for fewer than 100 yards, completed just 14 of his 31 pass attempts, and finished the game on the bench in favor of backup Jake Browning.

Of course, Chase's numbers were less than impressive with Burrow struggling. The wideout led the team with five receptions, but he failed to crack even 40 receiving yards and was held without a touchdown.

From the sound of it, Chase saw their first game also being a rain-soaked affair as an opportunity. Perhaps the team will be a bit more acclimated than their opponent.

“We just gotta learn from what we did last game and be ready. That’s the best thing we gotta do.” Chase told reporters. “We gotta adjust to the weather and play football and can’t make any excuses.”

Sunday will carry major implications for the Bengals' season. They've already lost ground to the Browns in the AFC North race and can ill afford to do so against the Ravens as well.

The Bengals entered 2023 with Super Bowl aspirations; something such as the weather cannot be an excuse for poor play. Week 2 will be a big test of the team's resiliency.