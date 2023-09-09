Ahhh, the sweet, sweet, feeling of football being back! Join us for our NFL odds series where our 2023-2024 Super Bowl Champion prediction and pick will be revealed.

Without a doubt, the NFL is the king of all sports in North America, and winning the Lombardi Trophy is arguably one of the most coveted accomplishments an athlete can ever achieve. With hopes high all around the league with the start of the 2023 season soon to be underway, which team has what it takes to be the last ones standing by the time Super Bowl 58 is here come February?

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 2023-2024 Super Bowl Champion Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +600

Philadelphia Eagles: +800

Buffalo Bills: +900

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cincinnati Bengals: +1000

Why The Chiefs Could Win the Super Bowl

At first glance, the two NFL squads with the best chances according to oddsmakers happen to have just squared off last February which resulted in a 38-35 Kansas City Chiefs win. Not enough can be said about how truly the Chiefs are, and there's a good reason why they are the favorites to go back-to-back. However, there hasn't been an NFL team to win two-straight Super Bowls since the 04-05 New England Patriots teams and there is no doubt that the Chiefs will be getting the absolute best from every they face in 2023.

Not to sound like a broken record, but the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will be the sole reason why the Chiefs hoist yet another Lombardi Trophy in 2023. Believe it or not, but Mahomes does have a chance to match Tom Brady with his third championship by the age of 28 en route to etching his name as one of the all-time greats to play the quarterback position. There is some slight roster turnover on both sides of the ball, but that shouldn't matter as long as that Mahomes-Kelce connection is hitting on all cylinders. Until the Chiefs give us a reason to not pick them to win it all, then they will be the team to beat in the NFL.

Why The Eagles Could Win the Super Bowl

Despite losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, you can make the solid argument that no other squad in the NFL boasts as much talent on both sides of the ball than the Philadelphia Eagles. While having a generational talent in QB Jalen Hurts who is a deadly threat with his arm and feet should scare opposing defenses senseless in 2023, he is also fresh off of a historic Super Bowl performance that saw him account for four total touchdowns. In fact, Hurts most likely would've won MVP if it wasn't for Patrick Mahomes making play after play with a badly sprained ankle.

In addition to Hurts residing in the City of Brotherly Love, this is a defensive front that is nastier than a gallon of spoiled milk. A year ago, the Eagles defensive unit feasted against opposing quarterbacks and was a big reason why Philly started the season 8-0 and eventually finished the season 14-3 overall. Everyone is expecting the Eagles offense to not miss a beat from last season, and if the defense finishes within the top ten, then the chances of Philadelphia finishing with their second world championship will be evident.

Why the Bills Could Win the Super Bowl

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

For the better part of the last few seasons, the Bills storm into September with lofty expectations but tend to fizzle out once the postseason arrives. With gut-wrenching back-to-back losses in the Divisional Round after reaching the AFC Title Game in 2020, Buffalo and its fans are eager to make a championship run and clinch a Super Bowl berth for the first time since 1993.

If you are noticing a pattern with all of these teams regarding excellent quarterback play, then good catch. Certainly, QB Josh Allen is one of the greatest players on the planet, but is it possible that he has taken a backseat to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC? Maybe. But this year is as good of a season as ever for Allen to win his first-ever Super Bowl ring.

To back that statement, the Bills not only have a firm grip on an AFC East division once ruled by the Patriots, but Buffalo also decided to help their chances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Buffalo decided to give Allen a vertical threat by drafting TE Dalton Kincaid out of Utah and also added versatility to the defense with the signing of DE Leonard Floyd. Of course, the biggest difference maker on this team who already has Super Bowl experience is future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. After sitting out the final month of the season due to a knee injury, Miller is slated to return sometime after Week 5 which will be a HUGE boost for the Bills' championship run.

Why the Bengals Could Win the Super Bowl

If you've got one of the best quarterbacks in the league, show him the money right? On Thursday evening, football fans were alerted that Cincinnati and QB Joe Burrow agreed to a contract extension worth five years and $275 million dollars, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Sincerely, after back-to-back AFC Championship appearances including a Super Bowl berth in 2021, the extension was more than worth it.

Above all else, the Bengals are set up to be Super Bowl contenders for years to come thanks to Burrow, and an effort to bolster the offensive line was definitely the plan during the offseason. In fact, Cincy was big spenders for former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on a four-year, $64-million dollar deal to help protect their superstar signal caller.

An improved offensive line will do wonders for this passing and running game, but the biggest story will fall on the shoulders of this defense. On paper, the Bengals lost some juice in the secondary, but they still have plenty of talent returning from a defense that prevented a league-best 80.1 QBR to opposing QBs. The key to the franchise's first Super Bowl championship is this defense, as Cincinnati is loaded with weapons offensively.

Final 2023-2024 Super Bowl Champion Prediction & Pick

With the 2023 NFL season officially kicking off, the road to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII is underway! Who's got what it takes? Look no further than the Cincinnati Bengals' complete roster to dethrone the Chiefs and win their first ring.

Final 2023-2024 Super Bowl Champion Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +1000