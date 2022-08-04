Ja’Marr Chase must think he’s better than Cooper Kupp with bold Justin Jefferson claim

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.

LSU knows how to produce wide receivers. Don’t forget, Odell Beckham Jr. came out of LSU as well.

It’s easy to say that Chase and Jefferson are among the best wide receivers in the NFL. But Chase clearly thinks one is better than the other.

Via NFL on NBC, Chase said “I’m better than Justin.”

Interestingly, Jefferson made an equally bold claim recently when he said that he believed he was better than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. As great as Chase and Jefferson were last year, and they were outstanding, Kupp lapped them in production.

Kupp posted one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history. He won the receiving triple crown with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In theory, Ja’Marr Chase’s claims that he is better than Jefferson, who claimed he is better than Kupp, mean Chase is better than Kupp, right?

It’s hard to measure who is better than who. Clearly, Ja’Marr Chase is an incredible receiver. He broke Jefferson’s rookie receiving records and is looking for another monster season as the Bengals gear up for another run at the Super Bowl.